Traditional Māori flax paper to be taught at Sarjeant Gallery workshop

Marty Vreede will be leading the workshop alongside his wife Marilyn. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Sarjeant on the Quay is to host a two-day workshop where keen art enthusiasts will be taught harakeke papermaking.

The workshop, part of the Te Awa Reo exhibition, is an opportunity for keen artists to immerse themselves in traditional Māori art, taught by two of Whanganui's most experienced printmakers.

Marty and Marilyn Vreede of Pakohe Whanganui are leading the workshop, teaching a class of 10 the art of sustainable and tikanga-based harakeke papermaking.

Marty Vreede, an experienced printmaker, said the workshop is a fantastic opportunity to learn, as well as a chance to take away a meaningful piece of art.

"The workshop itself starts with the paper, being taught the tikanga and Maori perspective on the harakeke and it's place in society."

"Then they have a go at making it. Participants will be given ready-made fibre already prepared from the flax. They have a fun day preparing the paper, and the next day we'll be ready to print on it."

On the first day of the workshop, participants will be taught at the Pakohe workshop, before moving to the Sarjeant Gallery classroom on the Sunday.

According to Vreede, the workshop is a great introduction to the art, utilising one of the most versatile plants in the country.

"It's such an amazing plant. It's one of the plants that has the most diverse use, there's over 80 distinct types of harakeke," Vreede said.

"It is culturally significant because of it being absolutely everywhere and incredibly useful, from clothing to rug making, setting traps and even paper.

"I encourage anyone interested to come and give it a go."

The workshop will be taught over the weekend of January 23 and 24. Register at 38 Taupō Quay or call (06) 3490506.