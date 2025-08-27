McClay said the Whanganui area is a powerhouse of New Zealand’s economy with the exporting businesses and ability to generate energy.

“I get around the country a lot, but this part of the country is a big contributor to all of the things New Zealand does overseas which can create jobs,” he said.

Bates referenced contributors such as the Windermere Berry Farm, which exports to the United Arab Emirates and Asia, the kiwifruit orchards, the Ohakune carrots and, recently, the onion growers, as a result of the Whanganui electorate expansion.

McClay said the recent discussions with the US on the 15% tariff rate should not significantly impact Whanganui exporters.

He said although tariffs harmed trade, New Zealand and Whanganui exporters were able to adjust well and were used to selling elsewhere.

“New Zealand’s export economy is not based on any one part of the world so New Zealand exporters have choices on where they put products and they’ll make decisions themselves based on the prices or the relative uncertainty and risk,” McClay said.

“We are a small economy compared to the US, we trade with them fairly, we have low tariff rates, there are many other large economies that have huge surpluses and high tariff rates – we are more likely collateral damage as a result of decision-making.”

McClay will continue to discuss the tariffs with the US to see how much more certainty can be created but he “will bite” if the rates are raised for New Zealand.

Trade Minister Todd McClay (right) met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington to discuss tariffs on August 22.

He said the Government wanted to build the future for the Whanganui area by helping people sell more overseas.

McClay said the Fast-track Approvals Bill would allow people to start doing things quicker by getting quicker consent, which would help grow the economy.

“I see a lot of growth in this area because it is a powerhouse of New Zealand’s economy, I think over the six years over Covid, it was held back and our job is to unlock that and let businesses get on and I know that they are up for it.”

Bates said it was great to show McClay around the area.

“It’s always good getting a Cabinet minister into town because it is unique, we’ve got that agricultural sector, got a large part of the off-farm production happening and we’ve got specialist manufacturing exporters,” Bates said.

“Whanganui is a bit of a gem and it is great to be able to show it off to Cabinet ministers to say, ‘this is what is relevant to us’.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.