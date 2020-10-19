Touched by an Angel: We are stardust, we are golden

"This stardust won't settle, because none of us should settle," Prime Minister Jacinda Arden 2020

The meaning of Stardust is a magical or charismatic quality or feeling. In Hindi it is sometimes dreamy romantic or has a sentimental quality.

My Angels are smiling because they know something amazing. They know that every atom in our bodies came from a star that exploded. It maybe from many different stars. None of us would be here if the stars had not exploded.

Our scientists confirm elements like carbon, nitrogen, oxygen and iron, all the things that matter for evolution, were created in the nuclear furnaces of stars. They got into our bodies because the stars died, so each of us could be here today. Maybe that is why we think of someone who excels as a star.

My Angels look on in interest as we settle back into life after this election. For me it was interesting watching and listening to the election. Noticing all the people with big dreams in their hearts and for many stardusts in their souls. One thing I am sure of in the three years to come is that we will not be limited by our abilities, only by our vision.

We have bought into the leadership offered by Labour, now we need to share their vision for our country, to translate their vision into reality. The Government will need to have the courage to make unpopular decisions at times, and as we have already seen with Covid, to make gut calls.

Jonathan Swift, satirist and poet said, "Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others."

Having a vision is one part of the journey, which must be followed by the venture, and a step out and make it happen. It is not enough to stare up the steps — we must step up the steps.

As we move on up the steps this week, my wish for you is that you see your beauty and notice the beauty in others, and remember in all of us is a heart of gold and a stardust shine.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy