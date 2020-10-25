Touched by an Angel: Life's circle is a symbol

"There is an imaginary circle drawn around every human being, over which no government should be able to step." - John Stuart Mill

Who was John Stuart Mill you might ask. Wikipedia says, "He was one of the most notable influential thinkers in the history of classical liberalism, who contributed widely to social theory, political theory, and political economy; and dubbed the most influential English speaking philosopher of the 19th century."

Life is a circle and no more so for me than in these last few weeks as I share in a wonderful naming service for twin boys born many weeks premature during Covid and learn of the death of some special people. The proud parents of the twin boys call them their "little lion cubs".

I couldn't help but think of the movie Lion King with these parents holding up their tiny infant sons and giving them names. Sir Elton John wrote these words in his song in Lion King, "In the circle of life, It's the wheel of fortune, It's the leap of faith, It's the band of hope. 'Til we find our place on the path unwinding, in the circle, the circle of life. Some of us fall by the wayside and some of us soar to the stars and some of us sail through our troubles and some have to live with the scars."

The circle of life is nature's way of taking and giving back life to earth. My Angels call it a symbol of the universe being sacred and divine, the infinite nature of energy, that when something dies it gives new life to another. They remind me that we should never take more than we give.

This all reminds me that life goes on. There are seasons of darkness with loss and sadness are all around. But if we are patient, the circle turns, and then there is happiness all around, everything is good, everyone happy.

My friends, don't forget that happiness is also part of living and remember to extend you circle of compassion to include all living things.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy