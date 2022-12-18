Touched by an Angel

“A good conscience is a continual Christmas.” Benjamin Franklin

Hopefully, over the next weeks, we can all find a peaceful place somewhere in the corner of the world to relax, soak up some sun, laugh and play.

My Angels say that if we play with a pure heart, a clear conscience, and a clear soul, then good things happen. I hope we can all take a little of Christmas with us and touch on it again all through the New Year.

I confess I find it difficult to keep my conscience clear and my sensitivities do not always allow me to sit comfortably when I know of tragedies in many corners of our peaceless world. There is no escape for many of us if we are sensitive to the struggles of others.

One of the things I struggle with most is the millions of homeless people in the world. This is mostly because humanity does not have a proper conscience. I feel quite powerless at times and my Angels remind me I can only physically do something in my small corner of the world, and sometimes my small corner of the world does not want to hear from me. I can, however, join my energy to the greater energy and love that rotates around the earth, and in doing that I can be a part of change.

As Felix the cartoon cat once said, “You wait and wait and wait for Christmas to come then, suddenly it is gone. Like a really good sneeze.” So, friends, in a sneeze it will all be gone, and we begin the reflection on the year passing and wondering about the year to come. My Angels encourage us to leave hurts and disappointments behind and say goodbye to them. Then say hello to new dreams and new goals. Arohanui, see you in 2023.

Shirley-Joy



