Touched by an Angel: Christmas a time for stories

"People have forgotten how to tell a story. Stories don't have a middle or an end any more. They usually have a beginning that never stops beginning." - Steven Spielberg

Christmas is a time for telling stories, stories of Christmases past and imagining Christmases future. As Steven Spielberg said, each of us have "a beginning that never stops beginning".

My Angels remember me that each moment is a new beginning, everyone has got their own special way of telling stories and everyone has different stories to tell.

For some of us December is our birthday month and Sagittarians are especially good at telling stories and entertaining people.

"This is your birthday and Christmas present," we December babies know this phrase so well. Sagittarians are said to be loyal, believe in honesty, are ambitious, have a good sense of humour and are fun to be with. We are mostly quick witted and have a comeback for most things said to us, sarcastic remarks don't usually faze us.

Sagittarians are also known to be extremely generous, idealistic, and downright hilarious.

We share a December birthday with people like Brad Pitt, Christina Aguilera, Steven Spielberg and Keith Richards to name a few, makes being a December birthday girl quite exciting. Happy birthday all those December birthday people!

Christmas can be a tough time for many people, so this week I leave you with these thoughts – never be bullied into silence, don't allow yourself to be a victim, don't allow anyone else to define you, define yourself. Write your own story "with a beginning that never stops".

Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy