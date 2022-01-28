Voyager 2021 media awards
Top Whanganui cops take knowledge of community liaison to Wellington

3 minutes to read
Whanganui/Ruapehu Police Area Commander Nigel Allan has taken his knowledge about responding to family violence to Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Whanganui policing has changed since police started listening to the community - and the results are impressive, Whanganui/Ruapehu Area Commander Nigel Allan says.

He's been seconded to Wellington until June 30, to be the engagement

