Speed skaters Andrew Jones (left), Chase Morpeth, Drew Brennan and Joshua Valentine compete in the River City Tour in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The country’s top speed skaters have battled it out for the coveted tour leader’s jersey in the River City Tour in Whanganui.

The Wanganui Speed Skating Club hosted its 13th annual St Johns Club Speed Skating River City Tour on November 26-27, with skaters from the North Island and upper South Island attending.

The River City Tour is the last major event in the speed skating calendar before the nationals in January 2023 in Palmerston North and brings together the top skaters in the country. It also caters for those who are new to speed skating of any age, from 6 to 66, novice through to premier grades. A total of 45 skaters took part, with all seven grades having good numbers with exciting, close racing.

The first three stages are normally held at Kowhai Park but, due to flooding of the road, they were moved indoors to the Jubilee Stadium. Stages four and five were held at the Mitre 10 carpark on Saturday evening and then it was back to Jubilee Stadium on Sunday for the final stages — six, seven and eight. Stage eight was a fun quad-skate event that created a lot of laughs.

Standout performances came from Chase Morpeth (Whanganui) and Erin Green (Blenheim), both recently back from their first world championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October-November, and both took out top honours for the tour overall. Morpeth won all stages, gaining maximum points, and also won the 444m sprint stage. Drew Brennan (Whanganui) was third in the premier men’s grade after a break from skating due to a serious ankle injury. He finished second in the 10km points, proving his fitness level was still there.

Competition was strong in all grades and all placings were hard fought for. Paul Cleeve (Whanganui) won the masters grade men’s and Crystal Denbee (Whanganui) came a creditable third overall, being the only masters woman in a field of seven men. Tazia Parker had a tough field in the premier women’s competition but showed no lack of effort and commitment, placing fourth from five. Keira Brennan showed good form and the Valentine family of Joshua, Gabriella and Caleb, participating on the Sunday, made their mark in their respective grades.

A special thanks to the sponsors who enable the River City Tour to be one of the best skating events of the year. All proceeds are handed back to the skaters as money or prizes. Sponsors are St Johns Club, Mitre 10 Mega, Velo Ronnies, Hire Master, Pak’n’Save, Walker & Thomas Electrical, Wanganui Farm Supplies, Access Engineering, Loaders Wanganui, Coin Save, Sk8House and Max Refrigeration.