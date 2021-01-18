Tiny Porch concerts taking off for uke orchestra

Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra: at the back: Dianne Blair, Cher Hawkins (right at the back), Steve Watkins (sound man), Aydie Holland Front: Judi Huthnance, Delia Jarratt, Dave Hickman (bass). [Absent: Jo Voice]

The Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra had a change of leader last year when Colin Luttrell left to devote more time to skiffle band Hot Potato. Aydie Holland, who has been with the orchestra for seven years, says they were faced with a summer season without their key player. Colin's pursuit of fame and fortune with that band meant Aydie had to step up and learn new skills.

"So I got stuck in and learned slide blues ukulele, which was what Colin has always done, and I learned his solo introductions for songs like Mack the Knife and Going Up Country. I also learned harmonica … and then we started booking up this new concept called Tiny Porch Concerts.

"In the past we've always had one big concert a year plus the odd corporate gig or birthday party, and we'll also do Caboodle. But I had the idea that if we developed the Tiny Porch concert concept people could have a gathering in their garden, invite their friends and we would be their live music. And because we're a fundraising orchestra, they would either have to pay us or they'd tell their guests what the chosen charity is and the guests would pay us."

Aydie says the Tiny Porch concept has been amazingly popular.

The first concert was last November at Aydie's house and word of mouth has resulted in further concerts, bookings and money for charity.

"We still have March and April to book up, mostly," she says. The Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra is looking at Tiny Porch concerts as a summer thing.

"What better way to do community service, as a musician, than being on stage and playing an instrument?"

Aydie says people have been generous, but puts that down to the fact the orchestra does not ask for a specific fee.

"Having the donation box right up front, there is something about the psychology of donating and not putting a 'price' on it. People follow their intuition and their gut feeling ... what they want to give. So far the results have been well beyond our expectations."

Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra has a Facebook page where Tiny Porch concerts can be booked.

Players have adopted steam punk outfits as their preferred "look", Aydie saying it's a look she feels they can "rock".

"It's vintage, so that suits Whanganui, but it's this weird, slightly quirky dystopia ... it gives scope for interesting interpretations, a bit of naughtiness and all of that."

Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra plays at the Mainstreet Whanganui Caboodle this Saturday for an hour on the Main (Bayleys) Stage in Victoria Ave (the Bridge Block) at 1.15pm.