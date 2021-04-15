'Tin shed' option a missed opportunity for Whanganui Velodrome - Olympian

Former Olympic cyclist Gary Anderson (left) with Whanganui Regional Velodrome Trust members Leigh Grant (centre) and Bob Smith. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

By Robin Martin, RNZ

A former Olympic cyclist says Whanganui will miss a huge opportunity if it chooses a "tin-shed" option for roofing the city's velodrome.

Closed since February over track-safety concerns, the council is consulting with the public over the future of the velodrome as part of its long-term plan.

The Whanganui velodrome, with its Malaysian hardwood track, was considered one of the fastest in the world when it was built in 1995 and several New Zealand records were set there.

But the track was never covered and it's now a rotting patchwork of repairs.

And after a cyclist at the New Zealand Masters Games fell after putting her wheel through the track in February, it was closed indefinitely.

The council's preferred option for the velodrome is to put a basic roof over it for about $20 million.

But former international cyclist Gary Anderson, who represented New Zealand at three Commonwealth Games and four Olympics, reckoned that was not good enough.

"By and large it's a tin shed and the velodrome trust's option is a picturesque building, which would sit on our cityscape and the way that it is constructed would leave the door wide open for a lot more.

"Whereas this tin shed approach, for want of a better word, doesn't leave the door open wide enough in my book."

The council has put forward two other options - decommission the site for $200,000 or build a fully-fledged multisports and events centre for $36.4 million.

But Anderson, who lives in Whanganui, reckoned there was a middle way.

"I don't think there's any question that, by and large, the community wants to see the velodrome saved and utilised more.

"And we have an opportunity to go just that small step further - not a $36 million step further but a little bit further - and open it up to so many more uses. And businesses will flourish and will benefit from it."

Whanganui Regional Velodrome Development Trust chairperson Leigh Grant said it wanted to repurpose the venue for about $25 million to incorporate an inline skating track and open the facility to other sports, such as rugby and athletics.

Grant believed concerts could also be held there for several thousand people.

"You can't have a venue like this operating solely for cycling. That will just cost the community too much. That would be too expensive and I don't think cycling could afford to support the operating costs."

Whanganui district councillor Rob Vinsen. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

But councillor Rob Vinsen was sceptical about any multisports option.

"The report that came out didn't really support that there was a need for a multisports facility.

"Promoters of it say there are 30-odd sports that are interested, but in the time I've been on council I've never seen a representative of any sport other than cycling appear before council [about the velodrome]."

Also a former competitive cyclist, he was not even sure a roof made sense when operating costs were considered.

"There's only 15 cyclists using the facility in Whanganui at this point of time and if this roof is put on that will double to 30.

"So, the question for councillors is: 'Is it worth it spending $1 million per annum for 15 local cyclists and maybe 15 who've come from out of town?'"

Mayor Hamish McDouall emphasised the consultation was only about the budget.

"We're not consulting on the design, we're consulting on the amount of money that we are putting into the budget.

"This is not a contest between two architects or two specific concepts. It really is to create money in the budget and work towards a project from there."

He left the door open for other ideas.

"There maybe options in-between, but again we can't pursue a project until we have space in our budget for that.

"And certainly it would be inconceivable to build, to roof the current velodrome without government money."

On the streets of Whanganui the multisports and events centre was popular.

Matt Davies was clear on his opinion.

"Do away with the tin shed and look to put some proper investment into it and bring the business into the town rather having a semi-done ornament."

Paul Maguire was hedging his bets.

"My preference is going the full monty, but if we have to do a sort of a tin shed over it I would accept that as well.

"I just don't want nothing to be done because that would be a waste."

But a woman who preferred not to give her name had reservations.

"Unless there's huge demand for it ... there'll be a lot of money spent on it and it'll end up being something we have here but don't use."

Public consultation on the long-term plan ends on April 30.