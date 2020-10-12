Time as a hut warden is an experience to cherish

Warden Dave Scoullar (left) with Andreas, a Swiss and one of the many internationals who canoe the river. Photos / Supplied

While the end of being a volunteer warden at John Coull Hut after 35 years is sad, it was inevitable given the way the Conservation Department operates the hut during the Great Walk season.

Jim Campbell, DoC supervisor recreation/historic, told wardens at the wind up meeting in September that most important is the inability to train up to 30 or so volunteer rangers for a week or two stint each. Their responsibility has increased immensely and to train volunteers to react competently for different scenarios has become more difficult, if not impossible.

The accountability for volunteer safety lies with DoC and this concern is paramount. Jim said DoC had to make some hard decisions to re-think the safety of rangers and visitors. The most viable solution to ensure all safety is to align with other Great Walks and employ seasonal staff. This means John Coull Hut will be manned by two paid staff this season, which began on October 1.

"This decision has not come lightly or without angst. The friendships formed, the local connections made, the passion and dedication that volunteers have shared with our visitors over many years has been unique to the Whanganui Journey. This cannot be replaced," he said.

The meeting discussed reduced capacity volunteer opportunities on the river for those who are interested. The assurance that DoC wants to develop and build a different set of opportunities is encouraging as the department would be hard-pressed to function without volunteers.

Ridgway Lythgoe introduced the warden system in the mid-1980s when he was appointed ranger at Pipiriki.

Wardens were placed at Whakahoro, John Coull and Tieke huts on the river and later at Puketotara and Omaru huts on the adjacent Matemateaonga Track. The volunteer base gradually ebbed and for the past few years John Coull has been the only hut manned by volunteers.

Warden Juliet Kojis working on the daily chore of toilet cleaning. Photos / Supplied

Beginning in the 1980s, I have volunteered at all those huts and was one of many veterans at the recent meeting. Others included brothers Peter and Ian Wilson, who have also done a lot of work at huts, Peter Cameron, who has been a "roving warden," staying at camp sites, Liz Morrison, who often walked out over the Mangapurua Track after her stint, Ray and Pauline Walton, Bob and Maureen McIntyre, Alan and Megan Donald and Murray Laing.

We also remember the late Pam Kitson and Frank Papprill, both known for their legendary hospitality as wardens. And the late Murray Ware, another with a passion for the river.

Wardens have many stories to tell of friendships made, floods, near disasters, rescues, damaged canoes, traumatised canoeists as well as humorous incidents.

Being a warden wasn't a holiday. Huts and toilets had to be cleaned and while help was a radio call away, we had to be ready to deal with potentially tricky situations and sometimes difficult people.

We wouldn't have returned year after year if we didn't get something back from our week or two at a magical place. My time there is an experience I cherish.

Dave Scoullar is a tramper, conservationist and member of the Te Araroa Whanganui Trust