Thrive is there to help those giving it a go

Niki Vernon (left), Petrina Clark and Nicola Patrick of Thrive. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Thrive team has a new home in Taupo Quay. From all manner of backgrounds, the team led by Nicola Patrick bring a diverse range of skills to the young organisation.

"The common thread is that we all feel passionate about people getting their lives together and moving forward," says Niki Vernon, financial coach.

"And making a difference," adds Nicola.

"For a lot of people this is a life-changing thing … and they need a team of people who tell them they can do this," says Niki.

There are seven people on the team of Thrive, most part-time and one full-time.

"We're in the start of our fifth year," says Nicola. The team has produced a review of progress, available in PDF and soon in hard copy.

"The first year was me being a volunteer, getting started, sounding out things, forming relationships and finding a lot of support, and also the Thrive Expo – we got more than 200 people; the second year was getting the Generator contract and we started working with people and helping them set up their own micro enterprises. Then we had the year of Covid and we'd actually started working with other people, doing workshops and other things; then we had the year that's just finished – our year runs July 1 to June 30 – and the Ministry of Social Development [MSD] was able to support our work in a much more financial way and opened a ton of doors, partly because our work is a response to Covid, part of a Covid recovery strategy."

This year she says they're starting with an MSD contract and some capability building funding.

"In another few months we'll be feeling really comfortable and certain of what else we can deliver."

Thrive helps with coaching and support for people starting, growing or changing enterprises.

Thrive also helps people on the Be Your Own Boss programme.

Nicola says their direction and criteria have had to change because of the pandemic.

"It's an interesting concept when you think about, what are communities learning through lockdowns, around what makes communities resilient and what matters to people. It is not big, international operators that shut up shop and make people redundant at the first sniff of a downturn, it's actually small, locally-owned, family / whanau businesses, maybe even single operators, that are the ones that sustain and care about our community and do things that matter."

From this experience comes a whole lot of people looking at new, helpful ways to run a business, with a lighter footprint on the planet and more community-oriented.

"These are the people we want to help," says Nicola. "What we offer is support for people who want to leap into that space and give it a go. We can help them by sharing our expertise and asking them hard questions and getting them to reflect on what they need to survive."

She says they do work with people in a traditional business model, but mostly they work with people who want to do things differently.

"We've got a ton of people we're working with who are being given a chance to take their little enterprise forward, but some of them won't stay little. It is hugely satisfying.

"We have so many stories to tell."

Petrina Clark, Impact coach, sums it up when she talks about all the amazing people with a dream, who just need someone to help make it a reality.

Thrive has a website and a Facebook page.