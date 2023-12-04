Resource consent for the build was granted in 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

Resource consent for the build was granted in 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

The new Bunnings Warehouse on London St is still nowhere to be seen more than three years after resource consent was granted.

In 2020, the Chronicle reported resource consent had been granted for the build, paving the way for a $19 million store next to the BP service station with more than 8400sq m of floor space.

Existing staff were to be transferred to the new site, along with more than 50 new team members.

Last week, Bunnings regional manager Mark Hopwood said the company appreciated there was a lot of community interest in the proposed new store.

“We thank locals for their patience and understanding,” he said.

“As is the case with many developments of this size, it can take some time to work through pre-construction matters and delays, particularly in the current environment.

“We would like to assure the community that it is still our intention to bring a new Bunnings store to Whanganui.”

Bunnings didn’t say if it would sell the land if construction didn’t get under way.

According to the Whanganui District Council, resource consents need to be started within five years or they will lapse.

An extension can be applied for.

Meanwhile, a new 9000sq m Bunnings Warehouse is also in the resource consent application phase in Taupō.

The current Whanganui store is on Ridgway St.

In 2018, a planned subdivision on the London St site by EcoBuild Developments was canned when arsenic levels found in the soil were too high for residential use.

However, the levels didn’t pose a risk to human health if the land was used for commercial development.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.