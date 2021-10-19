Three new exhibitions for the Glasgow Street Art Centre

Not my circus, not my monkeys, a painting by Sheila Pearson. Photo / Supplied

Three new exhibitions open at the A Gallery and Gallery 85 at the Glasgow Street Art Centre later this week.

Sheila Pearson's Not my circus, not my monkeys opens up at the A Gallery from this Friday

.

A Gallery director Cath Watson said Pearson's exhibit was a humorous look at classical portraiture and the human condition.

Opening up at Gallery 85 will be Elemental, which Watson described as inspirational photography with poetry by Paul Jacobson.

There will also be Abstract, paintings with a mid-century vibe by Sweaney Jacks.

Watson said there would not be an opening event for the new exhibitions because of social distancing requirements at alert level 2.

But people were welcome to come and see the new exhibitions from this Friday.

The exhibitions will be able to be viewed anytime online at a.gallery.nz.