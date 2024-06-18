Emily Jasmine with some of the bargains on offer at the Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

Emily Jasmine with some of the bargains on offer at the Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

It’s all about the threes as the Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre celebrates its third anniversary with a three-day, $3 sale.

Ruapehu District Council sustainability facilitator Emily Jasmine said the centre’s success over the past three years had been due to the staff, volunteers and community members who had been behind it every step of the way.

“In a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us, and to mark this significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and zero-waste future for Ruapehu, we are holding a three-day sale where everything is $3 or less.”

The sale begins on Monday, June 24.

Jasmine said the enterprise had grown from humble beginnings, operating part-time from a single 12m container, into a purpose-built facility that now employed four staff members supported by a team of “passionate” volunteers.

“Over this time, we have diverted an impressive 305 tonnes of material from landfill, rehomed 160,724 items and generated over $280,000 for reinvestment in developing the facility, promoting sustainability, supporting community groups, and providing local employment and volunteer opportunities.

“Without the tireless efforts of our staff and volunteers and unwavering community support, none of this would have been possible.”

Jasmine said as well as fostering sustainable communities, the centre played an important role in helping people save money and meet their everyday needs.

“From whānau facing financial challenges to people embarking on home projects and hobbyists seeking materials, the centre has become a valuable resource for the community.

“I am constantly amazed at the range of incredible projects people are undertaking with recovered materials that would otherwise have gone to landfill. We see people using recovered materials for everything from hobbies to major household projects amongst other things.”

Jasmine said the resource recovery centres in Taumarunui and Ohakune also functioned as social enterprises, creating jobs, supporting local businesses and providing training opportunities, which contributed to the local economy and supported the council’s community wellbeing objectives.

“By facilitating waste prevention, reuse, repair and recycling, we support the Aotearoa New Zealand Waste Strategy to minimise the harmful effects of waste and enhance sustainability. Engaging the community and fostering a circular economy ensures resources are used for as long as possible, supporting the country’s environmental protection efforts.

“So don’t miss this incredible opportunity to support our kaupapa and save money at our special three-day birthday sale over June 24, 25 and 26.”