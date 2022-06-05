Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Writer Rachel Rose turns her hand to timber

5 minutes to read
Rachel Rose with Richard Thompson and the shiny new Wood-Mizer machine. Photo / Supplied

Rachel Rose with Richard Thompson and the shiny new Wood-Mizer machine. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Chronicle

Former Chronicle columnist Rachel Rose has moved out of town and onto 28 hectares of rural Whanganui hill country to plant a forest and has become a shareholder in a Whanganui timber company.

She answered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.