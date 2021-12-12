The Monday Q&A: Anna Chandulal on Westmere walks, Sir Jon Trimmer and not giving up

Anna Chandulal says Whanganui should make more use of its "amazing, beautiful awa". Photo / Supplied

Anna Chandulal moved to Whanganui 27 years ago, after being an investigator at the Commerce Commission in Auckland. Without comparable work in the River City at the time, the qualified ballet teacher returned to her longest-running passion and began giving lessons in Palmerston North and Whanganui before opening the Whanganui Ballet & Dance Academy in 2009. Chandulal took the time to answer 10 quickfire questions from Mike Tweed for this week's Q&A.

What got you started in the world of ballet?

Like most children, my mother sent me off to ballet when I was 5. Apart from one little episode when I burst into tears and wanted to give up because I couldn't do a port de bras, which is a carriage of the arms exercise, I've always really loved it. That's right up to today, and I still dance around.

Which event from history would you most like to have been at?

It would have been amazing to be a part of the euphoria of VE Day at the end of World War II when people knew the devastation had come to an end. I would be dancing in the streets of Paris with everyone else.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

Like lots of people, I always love walking around the [Virginia] lake. I enjoy going with my children, Josh and Amelia. Whenever I've got something to think about I tend to take myself off to the lake for a little stroll.

What would be the first piece of advice you'd give a new ballet student?

Don't give up and don't be too hard on yourself. Ballet is extremely difficult, and too many kids stop because it's hard. There's a lot to be gained from doing something that's hard, because you get huge satisfaction when you achieve something. Too many people allow their children to stop because it's a bit difficult. There's a lot to be gained in all aspects of your life. It's a good skill to have, to keep on persevering to achieve things. It mightn't come easily.

What do you think Whanganui's best-kept secret is?

Some of our walkways. A few years ago I did the Westmere walk, which begins in Aramoho. I was really surprised it was there, and it was great that someone developed it and let people walk through their land. I don't think a lot of people know it's there.

How has Covid-19 impacted your business? And dancing in general?

It's a definite yes. With the first lockdown, I had a drop in people returning, especially amongst 5 and 6-year-olds because they had six to seven weeks off and you lose that momentum in that age group. I had to restart again and rebuild my role. That definitely impacted my business. There is definitely an impact, probably on every business. It was also really hard on those serious students who were trying to keep the standard up, because they were just having to do their own work. Sending in videos of yourself is not the same as being in class and having the space. It's full steam ahead now though. I've had really supportive families as well, and that's been really good to see.

How would you like to see Whanganui in 50 years?

A really inclusive, welcoming community that supports its local businesses. I'd like to see the CBD continuing to be developed as well to make it user friendly for pedestrians. It would be great if Whanganui continues to grow. I think we can accommodate more people. One thing that is underutilised is the river. It's an amazing, beautiful awa, and I'd love to see cafes along the riverbank and more walkways. If you travel overseas, rivers are a central tourist spot for towns and cities, and I think we could do a lot more with the one we've got.

How does the standard of dance in Whanganui compare to larger centres?

I'm really impressed by the level of some students in Whanganui because generally in small centres you can't offer as many classes as places like Auckland and Wellington where they have really big schools and multiple teachers. I've had a student this year who's been accepted into full-time training at the New Zealand School of Dance. She had to compete with everyone in the country for a place. Coming from a small town doesn't mean you can't make it to that top level.

Who are the performers you admire the most?

In New Zealand, that would be Sir Jon Trimmer, who was an amazing male dancer. He was very successful overseas and basically ended his career to revive ballet in New Zealand. It was dying at that stage and he and his wife, Lady Jacqui Trimmer, came back. I really admire their sacrifice and fortitude, and their devotion to ballet.

What would be one thing you would change about Whanganui?

I think there's almost an inferiority complex when you come from a small town, like we can't compete or measure up with other places. Actually, we can and we've got so much to offer in a place like this. To change that confidence, which is happening all the time. To be a bit more adventurous. That "let's do this, let's give this a go".