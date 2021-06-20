The Little Shop: Art, crafts and local products

Yvonne (left), Heather and Colleen in The Little Shop in Ridgway St. Photo / Paul Brooks

Yvonne (left), Heather and Colleen in The Little Shop in Ridgway St. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

From an association formed in the recent retail enterprise The Market Place, three friends have joined their artistic forces and creative energy to make The Little Shop, the newest addition to Ridgway St.

Right alongside The Gat Shack, The Little Shop is a colourful display of artwork and artisan products.

Colleen, Yvonne and Heather have filled the shop with their own work, as well as that of other artists and craftspeople in an eclectic display of local art and crafts.

The trio have turned the former barber shop into an interesting space, showing everything off to its best advantage. They've installed new lighting, restored its original features and reinvigorated the room.

"We want to provide local products to local people. Most people will buy local if they know," says Yvonne.

"I like the idea that if an artist comes in and they want to be able to display their work, I like that we can offer that opportunity, just try it out and see how it goes," says Heather.

"We've got little shops within The Little Shop," says Colleen.

Colleen produces an array of work, including some spectacular resin pictures which adorn the walls.

Heather has gorgeous glass work on display as well as paintings, drawings and small pieces of furniture and home décor items.

Yvonne creates natural fibre children's clothing, made from pure wool and recycled textiles, while her daughter Johanna is an artist whose pet portraits and artistic cards are part of the shop's allure.

There are also wooden items from Bean Turned, Hemp Up products from Kala Flack, crockery creations from Totally Totems, and so much more.

"We want it to be for everybody," says Yvonne.

They are very happy with the location and are looking forward to Whanganui people learning of their whereabouts.

The Little Shop, 69 Ridgway St, next to the Gat Shack. Just down from Patrick's Book Shop. Check it out.