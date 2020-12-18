The end of the year - the end of an era

Resigning Repertory Theatre patron Thelma Good. Photo / Paul Brooks

I cannot tell a lie - a tear came to my eye when I read the letter that Thelma Good wrote to our president tendering her resignation as our patron. Thelma first joined Repertory Theatre in the late 1930s at the age of 17, acting and later directing many plays. She was a leading light when I joined in 1980, 40 years ago.

Looking through the records to see how many plays Thelma directed I decided that they were too numerous to mention them all, but for me, one of the most memorable was the Ayn Rand play, The Night of January 16th, which was written in 1934 and made into a film in 1941. The drama takes place in a courtroom and we were permitted to present the play in one of the courtrooms of the Whanganui Courthouse, which added interest.

"I had the key to the courthouse for six weeks," says Thelma.

For me, and I suspect many others, the name "Thelma Good" will always be synonymous with Repertory Theatre. Now in her late 90s Thelma has decided to move to Auckland to be closer to her family, an understandable decision.

In her letter Thelma has written of her deep affection for the theatre, which has given her many treasured memories. She's sad to go but is happy in the knowledge that the theatre is in good heart and thanked President Beverley Pearce and the committee for maintaining a happy and prosperous society.

Thelma Good is not only respected by us all, she's regarded with deep affection. She will be greatly missed.