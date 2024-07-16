What do you think gave your players the edge over Marist?

I don’t know — I think that we just never really give up, we just keep going and going until it’s over.

Do you have any interesting hobbies outside of rugby?

My family and my partner’s family, we love hunting. So when I’m not playing sport on the weekend it’s usually hunting, mostly deer. I’ve done it since I was a little kid just going out with my dad and brother. We’ve all grown up with it and now my 10 and 12-year-old nephews are starting as well.

What part of the game excites you the most?

Probably defence — I love defence. It’s satisfying being able to make tackles, especially because I’m so small.

How tall are you?

1.50m and something. I think that’s the cool thing about rugby is that any size or shape can play, you don’t have to be a specific build.

Do you have a favourite place to eat out in Taihape?

In town, it would be Oki Sushi. My specific order would be vege ramen with chicken katsu.

What are your rugby aspirations?

My biggest goal is just to keep building our women’s team here in Taihape. It’s been real exciting seeing all the different players coming through, and seeing all the mums being given the opportunity to play here. I think that’s a real big thing. We’re a big, family-based club and seeing kids supporting their mums from the sidelines is really cool because they’re so used to just watching their dads on Saturday.

What creates a good team culture?

We’re like sisters in our Taihape team. We do try to do things outside of rugby together, even if it’s just going to watch the boys’ rugby on a Saturday. I feel like the culture in women’s teams is huge — it’s all sort of like a big sisterhood.

Who is your sporting hero, and why?

I don’t really have one, but for rugby I think it’s any woman who’s willing to give the game a go. It’s not the easiest of sports.

