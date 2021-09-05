The Argyle Trio – concert in waiting

The Argyle Trio, with stand-in pianist Michael Houstoun, will play in Whanganui, pandemic permitting. Photo / Supplied

The Argyle Trio – Wilma Smith (violin) with Matthias Balzat (cello) and Michael Houstoun at the piano - are due to perform in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre on Friday, September 10 at 7.30pm.

Of course, this is entirely dependent on where we are with Covid alert levels. If the lower North Island makes it to alert level 2 next week, the artists are ready to go and eager to bring us wonderful piano trio music by Beethoven and Ravel.

Chamber Music Wanganui was scheduled to have the trio last year, but their tour was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This time round their tour has been fraught with difficulties – Wilma managed to leave Melbourne on a red flight when the transtasman bubble shut down at the end of July, Matthias has negotiated MIQ after flying back from Germany, and Michael has stepped in to play piano with the trio since the original pianist, Laurence Matheson, had to remain in Australia.

They have already rearranged the early part of their tour due to the current lockdown – Whanganui was to have been their final concert and will now (fingers crossed) be their first.

The artists need little introduction. Wilma Smith, former concertmaster of the NZSO and of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, continues to inspire a younger generation of performers with her "Wilma and Friends" concerts here and across the Tasman.

Young superstar cellist Matthias Balzat, currently studying in Germany, has been the winner of numerous competitions, including the National Concerto Competition, PACANZ National Awards, and the Gisborne International Competition. Many will remember Matthias from his performances here with Cellophonics.

Michael Houstoun needs no introduction to Whanganui audiences. He is a much loved "national treasure" and master of his art.

If we can proceed, the concert attendance will be restricted to 100 people as per level 2 regulations. The Concert Chamber is well appointed to meet these requirements, and staff will manage the seating arrangements to ensure social distancing.

Tickets will be available from the Royal Whanganui Opera House Box Office which will be open at level 2. Current subscribers can bring their membership cards to be signed off in exchange for a general admission ticket. Otherwise, ticket prices are adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20 and students $5.

Tickets will also be available at the door (cash only). Please arrive in good time to allow for signing in and being seated. There is a limit of 100 people, which includes the artists and staff.

If we cannot have the trio on September 10, there is a slim possibility that they could shift to a day in the week of September 20. Together the trio and Chamber Music Wanganui will try to make this work for us. It will be a fabulous concert which will bring some much-needed joy!

The Details

What: The Argyle Trio

When: Friday, September 10, 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Adults $35, Seniors $32, subscribers $20 and students $5.