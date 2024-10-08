“Recent heavy and persistent rainfall has caused a number of potholes to open up in this area.

“Crews applied temporary fixes at the time while this longer-term fix could be arranged.“

The repair work will be done over three days from October 16, between 7am and 7pm each day.

“During these work times, a section of SH3, between Smithfield Rd and Jackson St, will be under a one-way closure for all southbound traffic.

“SH3 will remain open for all northbound traffic with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.“

During the September repair, the road remained open, with the Chronicle observing contractors dodging traffic to fill the holes.

NZTA said a daytime closure would allow crews to complete the work as efficiently and safely as possible, while keeping road users moving.

Detours will be in place for light and heavy vehicles:

All southbound light vehicles (cars and other non-freight vehicles) will be detoured via Purnell St to Guyton St to Heads Rd then back to SH3.

All southbound heavy vehicles (freight trucks) will be detoured via Montgomery Rd to Mosston Rd to Heads Rd and back to SH3.

NZTA said the light vehicle detour was expected to add about five minutes to journey times.

“For heavy vehicles, please expect an extra 10 minutes to be added to your journey.“

Outside the work hours, SH3 Carlton Ave would be fully open with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

Access would remain to Smithfield Rd from SH3, and access from Alma Rd to the SH3 roundabout would be restricted to help ease traffic flow.

“Road users are advised to follow signage, reduced speeds and any directions from staff on-site.“

The spokesperson said in the event of bad weather, work would begin on the next fine day and may extend the programme to include work on October 19.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.