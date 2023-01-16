The quiet magic of Greymouth at 8.30 on a Thursday evening.

Terry Sarten

We have been away down south to spend time with the grandkids in Greymouth. We came away warmed by both the sunshine and the friendly locals. Everywhere we went people were helpful, thoughtful and welcoming.

I took a photo from the balcony of our accommodation to capture the quiet magic of Greymouth at 8.30 on a Thursday evening. There was one car in the main street. I sent a copy to a friend in Europe and their reply: “It looks so peaceful and quiet” reminded me that tourists come to New Zealand /Aotearoa because it is peaceful and a place where the landscape provides a stunning theatre featuring natural drama with its mountains, rivers, forests, birds and oceans. We are blessed with a range of weather styles that requires daily attention to the question “should I take a coat?”

Our tourism is geared to an extraction model. Like mining - with the gold being in tourists’ pockets. There are the obvious ploys such as persuading people to jump from a height with elastic bands tied to your ankles. This is bound to make the money fall out of people’s pockets. Or a jet boat ride that roars through the peace and quiet of nature or helicopter rides into nature that must create alarm for all creatures great and small.

Around the world, tourism has destroyed the very thing that made the visitor want to visit and there is a serious risk of that happening here in New Zealand as we “sell” experiences rather than let the land’s quiet beauty be enough.

I did note in a German newspaper towards the end of last year a story that interpreted the New Zealand Minister of Tourism’s statement about not wanting the backpackers but the high-end big money tourists, making it clear that New Zealand was not interested in “cheap” travellers. That newspaper article would have been read by some of the many thousands of German readers telling them we do not want them to come here. Surely, this counts as an own goal for New Zealand as both a tourist and emigration destination?

We are fortunate to be far away from border conflicts, political turmoil and the terror of guns. The US should be on the travel risk list as the odds of getting shot in that country seem to increase on an almost daily basis.

We have our own weapon problem. Cars are heavy and deadly and kill or maim hundreds of people every year. Perhaps if we regarded cars the way we think about guns, as the potentially lethal weapons that they are, might shift our notions of risk and responsibility.

I am looking forward to the Caboodle next week. I will be performing with the Urban Angels. We will play a couple of my new songs for the first time so will be interested in audience feedback on the new material – see you there.

Terry Sarten is a Whanganui-based father, partner, grandfather, social worker, musician and writer. https://www.terrysarten.co.nz

