Teacher aides enjoy special blend of school support

By Karen Hughes

Education support took on a new meaning for Melissa McGovern and Sue Nuttall when they embarked on a course of study with Training For You.

Melissa and Sue work at Gonville School in Whanganui as teacher aides. To further their career development, they have recently completed the New Zealand Certificate in Education Support, Level 4. The qualification is for people who are currently employed as teacher aides, or those who are seeking employment in the field. Through online learning and school-based practicum, participants develop knowledge and skills for teacher aiding including child development, special needs, supporting learning, behaviour management and communication.

Both women have been employed at Gonville School for about two years. Melissa has two sons. She says when her youngest started at the school, "I didn't leave. The principal at the time said, 'Well, since you're here, we might as well put you on the payroll.' My eldest has gone to intermediate now, but my youngest is still here, so it's quite convenient. I'm here every day still, and the hours fit perfectly for my needs." Melissa works part-time as a teacher aide and also runs her own business as a nail technician.

Sue has four adult sons and says, "I've always wanted to do this. My daughter-in-law put me on to the job and I applied - and I got it - which was great. It's awesome."

The variety in the role is appealing. Melissa started with just one learner attached to her. Last year, she was supporting a learner with behaviour needs as well as doing in-class support. "This year, I've branched off to do the language and speech. I have my group of children who I work with in the mornings, and then once I've done that I go back into the classroom to support the teachers." The role shifts between being dedicated to just one child, or supporting a whole group. "It depends on the child, and it depends on the day. It's different each day." Sue agrees, "Every day is totally different, that's why I love it - it's great."

The pair regularly find humour and delight in their work. Melissa says, "It's quite entertaining, actually. It's a lot of laughter," and Sue agrees it's great fun.

Throughout the course of study, Sue and Melissa were able to bounce off each other and the mutual guidance was invaluable. Melissa says, "Our understanding of the learning was different. We talked about the briefs together and could alternate back and forth with our ideas. Because we both read and write differently, it actually worked quite well." Sue said, "It was really good. And we were fully supported. The school supported us one hundred per cent."

Being able to talk to each other daily was a real plus, especially when it came to trying new strategies with children and sharing what they had discovered. Sue says, "I've become more confident now, as a teacher aide, because I've learned about the strategies to deal with some of the children in the classroom. And because I've learned it, I've then put it into practice, and it works. It really works!"

Melissa says that all the teachers in the school had an input, "When we had questions, they were there for us. We were lucky. Every single teacher in the school has helped us in one way or another. We called on everyone. Even some of our outside people that come into school gave us help. They were more than happy to help us - our Reading Recovery team was amazing."

Encouragement came from leadership as well, "Our principal, Sarita Payne, gave us the time that we needed. If we needed to go out of the classroom to go and work somewhere else, she said, 'Do what you need to do, to get it done.'" Sarita commented that her school is very proud of them both, for taking this opportunity.

The programme is delivered online but Sue says that Training For You tutor Kerran Bartley was close by, "Kerran was only a phone call or an email away. She was there to support us." Melissa concurs, "Oh yes, we've rung Kerran a few times and had fits of laughter on the phone. She was so easy to reach. She was there when we needed her - I have no doubt about that." Sue adds, "Kerran did a grand job."

For the practical element of the qualification, participants need to complete a minimum of 160 hours in the classroom and have evaluations and practicum hours signed off by a teacher. Melissa is grateful to her colleagues who went above and beyond to assist her with getting her work signed off, "They sat there in their lunch break, and in their morning tea break. They have sat there after school hours with me, going through it. That's the type of support – they were there constantly, and they were happy to spend time."

Sue is now looking to take her learning further, with a Diploma in Psychology through Massey University next year. Having made the start with Training For You, she feels quite comfortable with online learning, "I was really apprehensive about starting the course, but the ladies in the Training For You office helped me with the enrolment forms - they were so lovely. I'm not an IT person, but I bought a Chromebook and I've worked my way through, and Mel has given me support. This has given me the confidence to do further study."

Melissa will also consider further learning in the future.

In the meantime, they are pleased to have studied with Training For You. Sue says, "I would highly recommend the course. I already have, to other teacher aides at Gonville School." And for their colleagues that do decide to take up the qualification, Sue and Melissa will be ready to help build the support network, "One hundred per cent, totally," says Sue, "because it's worth doing it."

