This month retired heritage librarian Lynley Fowler will speak at Tea and Topics. Photo/ Unsplash

A retired heritage librarian is ready to talk about her book.

This month's Tea and Topics features Lynley Fowler, who worked at the Whanganui District Library for 50 years.

This talk connects to Whanganui Heritage Month, a month to celebrate the district's rich heritage.

During her time with the Alexander Heritage and Research Library, Lynley started working on the book Lost at Sea.

The book is a compilation of newspaper articles from Papers Past of ships with a connection to New Zealand that were put to sea between 1850 and 1880 and were never heard of again.

Lynley says when she retired from the library in 2017, after 25 years in the Heritage Room, this was one of the research projects she had not been able to finish.

"As a volunteer I worked at it until I could make it into a useful book. The main purpose was to enable people who are doing their family tree to maybe locate a person they have not been able to find elsewhere … they just might be in this book."

The Details:

What: Tea and Topics with Lynley Fowler.

When: October 20, starting 10am

What: Hot drinks and biscuits served from 10am-10.30am and then Lynley's presentation will start at 10.30am. There is the opportunity to ask questions and share stories.