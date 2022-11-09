Gonville Library is proud to present the next Tea and Topics talk with Chester Penaflor, a Registered Addiction Practitioner, working for Te Whatu Ora Whanganui as Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Health Promotion Officer. He will speak on FASD – Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

Chester has been working in the field of AOD for the past 12 years and worked as a General Practioner in the Philippines before migrating to New Zealand in 2004.

"It is very difficult to talk about the effects of alcohol on an individual, whanau and the community without talking about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder or FASD," says Chester.

This presentation is aimed at the general public and will highlight key features that children with FASD may present with and what caused these. Practical and evidence-based strategies for implementation will be provided and experience-based input will be included.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions or share stories.