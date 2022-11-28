Irene Davis will present her homemade cleaning solutions at Tea and Topics next week.

Gonville Library will soon present their next Tea and Topics talk with Irene Davis. Irene is returning to the Gonville Library by popular demand; she did a well-liked presentation on Healthy Homes in July, 2021, and since then the library has received numerous requests to organise another talk featuring her.

Irene is a new resident to New Zealand. She is a retired nurse and is now working as a practising health and wellness coach.

As she explains herself: “I’m very passionate about eco-friendly, non-toxic home care and self-care products, and it doesn’t require a huge budget to create products yourself. You only need to know how.”

For this particular presentation, she asks that people bring a pen and paper, all their questions and an open mind. They’ll be able to take notes as she talks about the household ingredients she uses and explains how to turn them into non-toxic cleaning products.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am, and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions or share stories.

The details:

What: Tea and Topics.

When: Thursday, December 8, 10am to midday.

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbott St.