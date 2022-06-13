Adrian Rurawhe will begin his role as speaker in August. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has been nominated to replace Trevor Mallard as the new Speaker of the House at Parliament.

Rurawhe, currently deputy speaker, said every presiding officer had their own style of operating, and he could only be himself.

"I don't plan to change in any way," Rurawhe said.

Rurawhe will be the first speaker who can preside in both English and Te Reo Māori.

"And I envisage using Te Reo Māori when I feel it's appropriate," he said.

He said the current speaker Trevor Mallard had given him a huge amount of support and counted him as a good friend and mentor.



"He's helped me transition by appointing roles and giving me the experience to move into the position," Rurawhe said.

Rurawhe takes over from Mallard who will stand down as the chair in August to take a diplomatic post in Europe.

Mallard had been an MP for 35 years and Speaker for five years. He will stand down in August.

"I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow me and to deputise for me extensively both in and outside the House. He has done a superb job," Mallard said.

Soraya Peke-Mason said it was an honour and a privilege to be representing the nation in parliament. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei's Soraya Peke-Mason will join Parliament as a list MP with the departure of Mallard and Kris Faafoi.

Peke-Mason said it was an honour and a privilege to be representing the nation in parliament.

"Politics is not new to me, but I'll be keeping a closer eye on what unravels at the central government level," she said.

"It's exciting for our rohe, and it's exciting for all the people that have worked so hard for us to be there."

"There's a lot of work to do and I will poise myself to be ready for that when the time comes," Peke-Mason said.