Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Oranganui showcases work at Indigenous Voices conference in Canada

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Seven staff from Te Oranganui flew to Canada to share their work at the International Indigenous Voices in Social Work Conference 2025.

Seven staff from Te Oranganui flew to Canada to share their work at the International Indigenous Voices in Social Work Conference 2025.

Whanganui Māori health provider Te Oranganui has shared its work and Māori indigenous knowledge at an international conference.

A team of seven attended the seventh International Indigenous Voices in Social Work Conference 2025 in Canada on August 12-15.

The conference, hosted by the University of Calgary, had the overall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save