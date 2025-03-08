As iwi members watched from the gallery, Goldsmith said the settlement addressed historical grievances including 19th-century warfare and land purchased or taken for public works.

“That land was then used for the North Island main trunk railway, power generation projects and included in two national parks.

“This led to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua becoming virtually landless.”

The minister said he hoped the settlement would form the basis of a positive future for the people of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua and a renewed relationship with the Crown.

The settlement includes an agreed historical account, acknowledgement of Crown breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and a Crown apology.

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua will receive financial and commercial redress of $21.7 million, a cultural revitalisation fund of $6.85m and cultural redress, including the return of 19 sites of cultural significance.

“The redress will help the iwi to grow their economic base, provide housing for their whānau, develop their culture and enhance the natural environment,” Goldsmith said.

Iwi negotiator Aiden Gilbert said it was a joyful day for his hapū and iwi but he warned the road ahead would not be easy.

“To see the joy on the faces of the people who are with us today and feeling that wairua [spirit] and mauri [life force] ... yes, there is joy at reaching this point,” Gilbert said.

“But underneath it all is a bit of apprehension. It is the beginning of a lot of hard work.

“Given the history and the length of negotiations through four successive Governments, and now we’ve got a Government that really does have other priorities, it’s hard not to have mixed feelings.”

For the trustees of the new post-settlement governance entity, there would be “a big realisation”.

“There’s a lot of political realities that will hit us,” Gilbert said.

“Some will have aspirations and dreams about how they think this should go, but remembering that it’s a Crown structure, not our own, it’s going to be more difficult than you think.”

Fellow negotiator Paora (Baldy) Haitana said the end of the legislative process for the Treaty settlement was “huge” for the three iwi.

“It means progress. Going forward, we need to collect ourselves together. Yes, we’re Uenuku, Tamahaki and Tamakana, but we settled this grievance under the kōrowai [cloak, in this sense, collective].

“What we need to do now is have a good look at ourselves and at how we can go forward as one.”

Haitana’s sister Phyl Haitana said the day was the culmination of many years of perseverance.

“We’ve done it, we’ve made it. From now on, it’s progress all the way,” Phyl Haitana said.

New trustee Wayne Cribb, whose father Robert (Boy) Cribb and grandfather Mark Cribb were original claimants, said it was a deeply emotional day.

“It was an opportunity to honour the legacy left by Dad and Koro. That came with a lot of hardship and sacrifices on their behalf. They didn’t get to see this day – they both passed away before anything was completed.”

Cribb saw the settlement as an opportunity to provide for future generations.

“The next phase is to ensure that the trustees put the people first and that there’s transparency and good outcomes, based around education, social wellbeing, health and culture.”

Pre-settlement trustee Don Robinson said his work toward the settlement began more than 40 years ago.

“I began in ′83, with the trusts – Ātihau, Pipiriki, Ngāporo and Morikau – and building our thoughts and ideas up around the damages that were caused in years gone by,“ Robinson said.

“I’m truly happy that we’ve reached this stage of our journey.”

Robinson’s son Greg Robinson was elected at the end of 2024 as a trustee for the new entity.

“I’m hopeful that this new trust is strong and healthy and helpful, and I’m sure it will be, and that it can bring in a great supporting team behind it to carry out all the roles and responsibilities that are needed to really uplift what we’ve achieved over these last many, many years,” Greg Robinson said.

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua represents about 6000 descendants. Its area of interest includes large parts of the Whanganui and Tongariro National Parks, the central-to-upper Whanganui River area and the townships of Waimarino (formerly National Park) and Raetihi.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.