Preparation is under way for water main installation in Bell Rd, Taumarunui. Photo / Supplied

Major improvements to Taumarunui’s water infrastructure have progressed well this year, with more upgrades scheduled for 2023.

The work has included replacing water mains on Golf and Rangaroa Rds as well as preparation for installing the new Bell Rd and Hakiaha St water mains.

Ruapehu District Council executive manager infrastructure Vini Dutra said the work was part of a township-wide redesign and renewal of underground water infrastructure aimed at dramatically improving the resilience of Taumarunui’s water network.

In recent years this had included new water mains for Hospital Hill, Rangaroa and Simmons Rds and relining the Hakiaha St storm and wastewater pipes.

Dutra said in the new year a 450mm water main would be installed along Bell Rd and a water line under the railway yard before the Hakiaha St water main is renewed.

“The Bell Rd main will be an independent trunk main from Matapuna reservoir to Rangaroa reservoir designed to ensure water supply if there is any pipe failure within the CBD area,” Dutra said.

“When finished, these works, together with the new 1km, 180mm diameter ring main along Simmons Rd at the back of the golf course installed last year, will provide resilience of supply to Taumarunui.”

Contractors would use directional drilling technology to install the newly welded HDPE piping to minimise disruption to the public, he said.

District-wide the council has budgeted $13.2m for the 2022-23 financial year on Three Waters capital works covering drinking, storm and wastewater and $7.6m for 2023-24.

“This includes ongoing work on upgrades to the Ohakune water treatment plant and wastewater network to enable future growth,” Dutra said.

The investment is part of the council’s strategy to have as much of the network fully compliant with required standards before services are transferred to the new multi-regional entity in July 2024.

Council staff had been working with the National Transitional Unit to ensure a smooth transition of Three Waters operations from the council to the entity, Dutra said.