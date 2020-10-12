Taipāhake - Kaumātua Olympics

Taipahake - Kaumātua Olympics was first established in 2015 by a group of passionate kaumātua aged 60+, iwi and regional health organisations.

Its aim is to support kaumātua throughout the region to stay connected and reduce isolation by providing a day of activities where they could all come together for a common purpose.

As we all know too well, many events over the past few months have had to be cancelled or changed dramatically due to Covid. This was also the case for the annual Kaumātua Olympics but thanks to the tireless effort of event organisers, it will still go ahead, albeit slightly differently.

This year a festival of activities will take place across the region over three days, from Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October 22.

Activity hubs will be established; these will be supported by sports co-ordinators and will have activities including: Aka (a form of movement closely related to tai chi); line dancing; Nga Taonga Takaro and a collective hikoi over the three days, with distances registered to see if together we can walk the length of the Whanganui River.

Online platforms will be used to link those who are unable to make it to a hub so they can participate through streamed activities via Zoom. Kaumātua from outside of the region are also encouraged to get in contact with organisers if they would like to be part of this year's adapted event so support and equipment can be supplied for everyone to take part.

Organisers want to ensure everyone can still be part of this adapted version of the event and maintain connection and physical activity opportunities for our Kaumatua.

Partners and sponsors of the event; Nga Tai O Te Awa, Te Oranganui, Whanganui District Health Board, Whanganui Regional Health Network and Sport Whanganui are pleased the event is still able to go ahead and look forward to connecting with you all.

For any further information, or to register, please contact Evelyn Hiri-Gush on evelyn@ntota.co.nz