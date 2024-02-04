Whanganui East Pool has been well-used this summer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Punters are flocking to the Whanganui East Pool this season, with numbers already catching up to last year.

Whanganui District Council aquatic service manager Lucy Thompson said there were 8135 admissions up to January 31.

The pool opened to the public on December 16.

Last year, there were 8285 users at Whanganui East Pool from January 9 to April 1.

Thompson said it would remain open to the public from Monday to Sunday until February 18, including Waitangi Day.

“From then onwards, it is open to the public on weekends, and for bookings only from Monday [to] Friday.

“We are monitoring visitor numbers to determine the closing date for the season. The closing date will be advertised in the coming weeks.

“As usual, the pool will close for the season with the annual dog swim day.”

A report from Thompson presented during a council workshop last year said keeping the pool open long-term could cost $2.1 million.

There are “a number of issues to address at the facility”, including an inadequate filtration system, notable leaks, old and tired structures and a lack of recreational space.

Thompson’s report recommends a dividing wall at the shallow end of the pool to create a 25m lap pool and a separate shallow toddlers’/learn-to-swim pool, accessibility improvements such as hoists, a disabled toilet and ramps, and new barbecues and shaded areas.

Alternatively, building a new outdoor pool at the city’s main swimming centre, the Splash Centre, has also been mooted.

An upgrade project for the Whanganui East Pool will be considered as part of the council’s Long Term Plan for 2024-2034.

The recreational section of the Splash Centre is closed for a “refresh” until February 25, with the public encouraged to use Whanganui East in the meantime.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.