Suzuki Series wraps up this Saturday in Whanganui

Whanganui's Richie Dibben (Suzuki GSX-R1000), seen here leading fellow Whanganui man Jayden Carrick at Manfeild last weekend. Dibben is making his debut in the Formula One/Superbike class in the Suzuki International Series this season. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Two rounds have been completed in the annual Suzuki Series, and there is just one to go: the jewel in the crown, the Isle of Man of the Southern Hemisphere, the beloved Cemetery Circuit street race in Whanganui on Boxing Day.

With Whanganui riders well-placed on the points tables throughout most classes, there will be a home crowd eager for fast times and good showings from the motorbikes.

In the new Supersport 300 class, local man Luca Durning is showing good form and should delight on December 26.

Richie Dibben has moved from Motard champion to Formula 1 and is sitting sixth on the points table after Manfeild.

Event organisers Allan (Flea) and Julie Willacy have had to contend with a year of uncertainty, and even now, so close to race day, nothing is guaranteed and the budget was an issue.

"We only printed 1000 programmes, but [with the help of web designer Jeff Croot] we've gone digital this year," says Flea. Now you can bring up the programme on your phone.

Entry fees and sponsors' money all has to remain untouched in case the event is cancelled and it all has to be returned.

"We don't know if we're going ahead, right up until the day. If we go back one [alert] level, we're done."

But the Cemetery Circuit is where it has to happen. "This is our bread and butter," he says.

"It's been very challenging, but we've learned we have to change, like with the digital programme."

In spite of everything, entries are up.

"We're bigger than last year," says Flea. "Over all, the first two rounds have been fantastic. We've had good crowds there, great weather and very good racing across all fields."

With limited racing and practice opportunities for the riders, it has made it a level playing field.

"They're all dying to get going but no one has a real advantage. It brings everyone closer together. Great racing!"

Flea says the community, local businesses and Whanganui District Council have been as supportive as in previous years.

"Everybody, right round the track, has been good. Downers, the contractors, have been fantastic. They've hotmixed the road for us, taken a few dips out and shifted manholes."

He says his team of volunteers is still strong. "Those dedicated people who make it easy for me."

He says since he has been involved there has been no attrition – everyone has remained on board.

"A lot of them have had 20 or more years on the job. We've probably got about 70 people here on the day."

All flag marshalls on points [corners] are in constant radio communication with the clerk of the course. Unlike designed race tracks, the Cemetery Circuit is a street track and no one can see the entire course, so communication assisted by video is essential.

Clerk of the course is Chris Costello from Taupo.

"Three stewards from Motorcycling NZ in Auckland come along: they've been doing it for a long time, too. They're very good to work with."

Grassed areas around the track have been spruced up, mowed and weeded, and everything is looking good for race day. After all, television cameras will be on us.

Early bird tickets are still available for Whanganui people, right up until Christmas Eve. Those tickets are discounted by $10 and are at the i-Site.

The Cemetery Circuit is a very different track and requires a different set of skills.

"It's not the horsepower that'll win here," says Flea. "I know a lot of them de-tune their bikes. These are big superbikes putting out over 200 brake horsepower – they don't need that here."

Naturally, Flea is hoping for an incident-free race day.

"In reality, the event goes well if the riders stay on."