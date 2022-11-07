Shannell Belton (right) and Leia Murphy working the coffee machine at The Little Campus Cafe. Photo / Ali Norton / Training For You

Whanganui education provider Training For You has opened up The Little Campus Café for its ninth season.

The Little Campus Café will be open from Monday, November 7 until December 7, Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm at the Training For You campus at 148 Ingestre St.

Campus manager Emma Murphy says, "We love opening up our doors and showcasing the amazing talent we have here at Training For You."

Students on the current Hospitality Level 2 course started their training in September and have been learning barista skills, customer service, food handling, health and safety and more. Now, they are welcoming the opportunity to put their skills into practice in a real-life hospitality setting.

Coffees are priced as little as $3 and delicious iced frappes with cream are just $5. Baked treats, takeaways and milk alternatives are all available as well.

Training For You Hospitality tutor Bex Hill says, "It's the perfect time of the year to come and enjoy an affordable cup of great barista-made coffee, a scone, and relax with friends in our cosy café. Our learners are very excited to be showing off their barista skills and practising their customer service."

If you would like to book a time to visit you can check the new online booking service at: https://little-campus-cafe.resos.com/booking alternatively, you can call or text 027 448 7641, or phone our office numbers: 06 349 0047 freephone 0800 GET T4U (438 848)