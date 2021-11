The strong wind watch includes Taranaki, about and north of Mt Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong winds are expected around the region on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch for 24 hours from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

It covers Taihape, Taumarunui, Taranaki (about and north of Mt Taranaki) and Taupō.

The forecast is for southeast winds that may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.