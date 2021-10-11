Strong winds and rain hit Whanganui overnight

The heaviest of the rain looks to be in the past for Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Close to 10mm of rain fell on Whanganui during Monday night, with MetService predicting the worst of it is in the rear-view mirror.

A cold front swept through Whanganui last night, with 9.2mm of rain falling between 3am and 6am.

"It is kind of standard for a run-of-the-mill weather system like this one," MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

The heaviest of the rainfall was between 3am and 4am, with over 4mm of rain.

"4.4mm of rain an hour is getting close to what we call heavy rain."

The rain was accompanied by high winds as the front moved through, with gusts up to 67km/h.

The strong wind watch has since been lifted.

"There were likely stronger wind gusts up in the high country surrounding the town."

Corrigan said the weather was expected to be fine between showers for the next 48 hours.

"Some of them could be heavy, but we are looking to see some decent fine breaks between those showers. That trend is looking to continue into Wednesday and Thursday."