“I would suggest that people should double-check if any loose items are nice and secure for the weekend ahead with those strong winds.”

The maximum temperature on Saturday is projected to reach up to 21C which could be one of Whanganui’s highest August temperatures.

“Looking at Whanganui city, the average maximum temperature for this time of year is around 14C,” Makgabutlane said.

“Once we start hitting into the 20s that’s well above average.

“That’s definitely unseasonably warm.”

Makgabutlane said recently the weather systems had been more northerly which tended to raise the temperatures.

“I think we’ve been seeing that trend even in eastern parts of the country so I guess it’s because of the weather regimes in play at the moment.

“It is definitely a warm couple of days, especially for winter.”

A large downpour is predicted to hit Whanganui on Saturday night with a heavy front bringing showers to the wider region, but the showers are not expected to last into Sunday morning.

Makgabutlane said Sunday was likely to bring “a bit of a break” from the more turbulent weather.

“The good news is that once that weather system passes, things clear up quite nicely behind it.”

There should be at least a few hours of sunshine on Sunday.

She said overall the weather was “very similar to what we’ve seen recently” and was aligned with recent trends.

Passing showers and strong winds were likely to put a dent in some people’s weekend plans, but a fine, clear Sunday could offer some relief from the unsettled weather.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.