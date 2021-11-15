Steelform Whanganui coach Jason Caskey gets special honour after Lochore Cup final win

[A_141121WACLGRUGBY18.JPG] Jason Caskey and Campbell Hart hold the Lochore Cup aloft. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was only appropriate that when Steelform Whanganui named their player-of-the-day from Sunday's Lochore Cup final, that it went to their retiring coach.

In one of his last official acts as Whanganui captain, Campbell Hart presented Jason Caskey with the prize, before he and his wife Nicola Caskey were treated to farewell gifts from the WRFU and a stirring haka from a group of the players.

It was Caskey who advised Hart and his team that even when they were warming up in sunburn conditions before kick-off, the weather would soon pack in to create heavy wet-weather rugby, which would ideally clear again before full-time.

This was Nostradamus stuff – in the rain, Whanganui played a tight game, living off the boot of proven kicker Ethan Robinson before scoring two tries when the sun came back out to secure the trophy.

Caskey retires as the most successful coach in the Bunnings Heartland Championship, and it isn't even close for second.

Four Meads Cups from six finals appearances, two Lochore Cups and an overall Heartland record as head coach of 68 wins, one draw and 19 losses tells the story.

As assistant coach to Milton Haig and then Guy Lennox, he was also part of five more Meads Cup finals, winning two with Lennox.

"It's been a privilege, and I've been really lucky to work with such a talented group of players over the years, players that just keep coming through," Caskey said.

"The boys wear their hearts on their sleeves and they play like it. They give it everything.

"The management group have had a lot of fun and it's been part of the success how much we've enjoyed the job and enjoy what we do."

His eight-year-old son Angus ran the ball out for kick-off, and as a father of four Caskey was naturally looking forward to having more weekend time with family.

"A little bit more time to watch everybody and support the kids a bit more. Just relax a bit more and not have to worry about Whanganui stuff.

"But it's been fantastic, and now it's time, and I'm looking forward to the next part."

As his captain for the past three seasons, Hart was naturally pleased to deliver a fitting farewell for the coach.

"Bit gutted that it can't be a Meads [Cup for him]. Myself as well, personally, but a trophy is a trophy."

After 46 first-class games for Whanganui, the 30-year-old called "Mr Hart" by Ruapehu College students and Ruapehu Rugby & Sports Club members alike will be taking up a new teaching position in Taumarunui in 2022, bringing to a close his representative rugby at this time.

"It's an opportunity that I never thought that I'd have. I'd never thought about rep rugby or Heartland rugby," he said.

"But when we moved here, this opportunity came up and I almost said no to it.

"But Peter Rowe twisted my arm and I've enjoyed this level of rugby and I've enjoyed the opportunities that it's given me. It's been a great ride."