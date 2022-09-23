Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

State Highway 4 reopened after possible earthquake damage

Emma Bernard
By
Quick Read
The closure is from Kakatahi to Waimarino on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

The closure is from Kakatahi to Waimarino on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 4 has been reopened after being closed from possible damage from a strong earthquake on Thursday evening.

The closure was from Kakatahi to Waimarino, near the Mangawhero River (Auraki) Bridge.

The damage was at a work site and the road was closed while assessments took place, according to Waka Kotahi.

The road was officially closed at 10am Friday and was reopened as of 11.32am Friday.

According to GeoNet, the 5.8 magnitude "strong earthquake" occurred at 9.07pm on Thursday, had a depth of 51km and was located 30km northeast of French Pass, off the coast of Marlborough.