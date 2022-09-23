The closure is from Kakatahi to Waimarino on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 4 has been reopened after being closed from possible damage from a strong earthquake on Thursday evening.

The closure was from Kakatahi to Waimarino, near the Mangawhero River (Auraki) Bridge.

SH4 KAKATAHI TO WAIMARINO, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI - ASSESSMENTS - 10:10AM

The damage was at a work site and the road was closed while assessments took place, according to Waka Kotahi.

The road was officially closed at 10am Friday and was reopened as of 11.32am Friday.

According to GeoNet, the 5.8 magnitude "strong earthquake" occurred at 9.07pm on Thursday, had a depth of 51km and was located 30km northeast of French Pass, off the coast of Marlborough.