The closure is from Kakatahi to Waimarino on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 4 is closed due to damage from a strong earthquake on Thursday evening.

The closure is from Kakatahi to Waimarino, near the Mangawhero River (Auraki) Bridge.

A detour has been provided that adds at least two hours to journey times, the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency website stated.

"Southbound traffic use SH49 turn right onto SH1, turn right onto SH3 and right onto SH4. Reverse for northbound."

The damage was at a work site and the road is closed while assessments take place, according to Waka Kotahi.

"Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible."

The road was officially closed at 10am Friday and is closed until further notice.

According to GeoNet, the 5.8 magnitude "strong earthquake" occurred at 9.07pm on Thursday, had a depth of 51km and was located 30km northeast of French Pass, off the coast of Marlborough.