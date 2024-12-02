“We do not take road closures lightly, but by closing this section completely, NZTA and contractors can complete the work more efficiently and safely,” Brady said.

“We can use more invasive construction methodology, which would not be possible under stop/go traffic management – meaning SH1 will be quickly brought up to a higher standard.”

According to the Ministry of Education, school summer holidays start no later than December 21 and run for five or six weeks. Term one, 2025, begins between January 27 and February 7.

Automobile Association (AA) Whanganui chairman Russell Cameron said he was concerned by the closure. He said the AA was surprised by the short notice of the original closure announcement – made last month.

“If 24-hour closures are going to be the new norm, I think motorists will throw their hands up in horror.

“It’s peak business season, peak tourist season, and at the end of the day, it’s SH1, not SH58.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said he was making inquiries about temporarily reducing speed limits through towns like Raetihi, which would have a large influx of traffic while the detour was in place.

“Hopefully, businesses in the town can prosper from it and people stop and enjoy the activities,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we just want people to be safe, especially in those really small communities.”

Kirton said he hoped police would maintain a strong presence on the detour route. Last month, transport manager Darrell Hoskin said line haul companies would face higher costs – “diesel, wages and mileage” – due to the detour, especially if their routes went from Wellington to Taupō.

Horizons Regional Council road safety officer Val Overweel. Photo / Eva de Jong

Brady said attempting the amount of planned work under a stop/go system would mean road users experienced at least eight weeks of disruption a year over the next four summers.

“NZTA is working with the freight industry and local councils throughout this project,” he said.

“We are also working with iwi, businesses including tourism organisations, and local freight companies and residents, to understand the impacts potential closures and detours will have.”

Horizons Regional Council road safety officer Val Overweel said the detour was narrow in places with little passing and covered roads many people were not familiar with.

“I’m a bit worried people might get impatient and try to overtake,” she said.

“People are on holiday and they are going down different roads and through different towns – why not stop, have a break and have a look?”

She said people had to accept the road was closed and factor the detour – about 30 to 40 minutes – into timetables.

“It’s about getting there safely, no matter what the upset is.”

Brady said the full road closure also meant other work could be done, including upgrading drainage, clearing vegetation, and improving signage and road markings.

He said SH46 would be open to give access to residents and businesses and those undertaking recreational activities in that area.

However, there would be no throughfare to or from SH1. The work also includes replacing the deck on the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, about 23km south of Rangipo.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.