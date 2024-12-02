State Highway 1 between Waiōuru and Tūrangi was to be closed from January 6 until the end of February but will now close from January 13.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Waikato and Bay of Plenty regional manager of maintenance and operations, Roger Brady, said holiday journeys were important and no one wanted “to be stuck in their vehicle longer than necessary”.
That proposed detour route – (from the north) SH41, SH47, SH4, SH49 and back to SH1 – is 112km. That is 50km more than Tūrangi to Waiōuru on the Desert Rd, which covers 62km.
The section of highway was one of the worst conditioned roads in Waikato, and one of the most challenging to fix, Brady said.
Automobile Association (AA) Whanganui chairman Russell Cameron said he was concerned by the closure. He said the AA was surprised by the short notice of the original closure announcement – made last month.
“If 24-hour closures are going to be the new norm, I think motorists will throw their hands up in horror.
“It’s peak business season, peak tourist season, and at the end of the day, it’s SH1, not SH58.”
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said he was making inquiries about temporarily reducing speed limits through towns like Raetihi, which would have a large influx of traffic while the detour was in place.
“Hopefully, businesses in the town can prosper from it and people stop and enjoy the activities,” he said.
“At the end of the day, we just want people to be safe, especially in those really small communities.”
Kirton said he hoped police would maintain a strong presence on the detour route. Last month, transport manager Darrell Hoskin said line haul companies would face higher costs – “diesel, wages and mileage” – due to the detour, especially if their routes went from Wellington to Taupō.
Brady said attempting the amount of planned work under a stop/go system would mean road users experienced at least eight weeks of disruption a year over the next four summers.
“NZTA is working with the freight industry and local councils throughout this project,” he said.
“We are also working with iwi, businesses including tourism organisations, and local freight companies and residents, to understand the impacts potential closures and detours will have.”
He said SH46 would be open to give access to residents and businesses and those undertaking recreational activities in that area.
However, there would be no throughfare to or from SH1. The work also includes replacing the deck on the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, about 23km south of Rangipo.
