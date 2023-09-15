Whanganui has plenty of great running spots to suit any level. Photo / 123rf

One of the keys to enjoying running is knowing the best routes and what they’re for. Chronicle editor Zaryd Wilson has been lacing up the shoes to find Whanganui’s best running spots.

The bridges

Probably the most popular run in Whanganui for obvious reasons. Centrally located, with many starting points, running the bridges takes in the Whanganui River, Kowhai Park, river walkway and any or all of the four bridges in the city.

The variety of distances to choose from means running the bridges works for a longer weekend run or sneaking in a few clicks on your lunch break and every type of run in between.

Mix and match any of the four bridges to suit your distance.

The City Bridge and Dublin St Bridge loop is a run just shy of 5km. Go further to the Aramoho Rail Bridge to the north and you’ll get a run of 7.3km, or the Cobham Bridge to the south and you’ll be just over 8km. All four city bridges together give you a solid run of about 11km.

It’s also the venue for the 3 Bridges Marathon in December. Entries are open now and there’s a race to suit all levels.

The Dublin St Bridge is one of four bridges in the city popular with runners and is also part of the 3 Bridges Marathon course. Photo / NZME

Upokongaro

Serene is the word for this run. The construction of the Upokongaro cycle and pedestrian bridge has made Upokongaro a destination for runners and cyclists. Here is the perfect out-and-back course for your long run.

Park at St Mary’s Church and head back through Upokongaro towards Whanganui, over the new bridge and you’ll be warmed up to start your journey along Papaiti Rd towards town.

When you’ve reached the halfway point of whatever distance you want to cover, turn around and head back.

The home straight through Papaiti with the Upokongaro bridge in the background provides a serene setting for a run. Photo / Bevan Conley

It’s about 4.3km to the Aramoho Cemetery for an 8.6km total run; make it to the Top 10 HolidayPark for a 9km out and back; somewhere just past the Dublin St Bridge is the 10km turnaround for a 20km run.

The walkway run through Papaiti is one of the more peaceful spots in Whanganui and gives you a chance to really get into the running groove uninterrupted.

Roberts Ave

Want to get some elevation into the legs? Try the Roberts Ave hill. Beginning at Somme Pde in Aramoho, Roberts Ave climbs 112m in just 1.8km to the lookout where you get one of the best elevated views in Whanganui looking back down the river.

You can head back down from there or carry on for a further, flatter 800m to the end of the road.

Whether you want to do hill repeats or include a good climb as part of a longer run, Roberts Ave will give the lungs and legs a solid workout.

River walkway

An extension of the Upokongaro run, or the bridges, Whanganui has a great river walkway stretching from the Dublin St Bridge all the way into Castlecliff.

Part of the Mountains to Sea cycleway, it provides great views of the river and a decent run without the traffic. And it’s flat.

The walkway can cater to whatever distance you like.

Castlecliff at Rangiora St to the Dublin St Bridge is about 10km. It’s about 20km if you go all the way through to Upokongaro. There are shorter segments too. Gonville at Bedford Ave to the Waimarie is just 2.5km.

Whanganui's river walkway is a popular running spot. Photo / Bevan Conley

It’s also home to the Whanganui Riverbank parkrun. The free, 5km organised run starts on the walkway opposite 282 Taupō Quay at 8am every Saturday. Go to www.parkrun.co.nz/whanganuiriverbank/ for more details.

Rotokawau Virginia Lake

Another popular running spot in Whanganui, Virginia Lake is a relaxed and scenic off-road run. There’s nothing too challenging here. The lower-level loop is a short 1.8km and, if you want, there are a few higher-level tracks to explore.

It’s short. Perfect for a beginner or a runner at the start of their training programme. But if you want more, you can always run multiple laps or incorporate a lake loop into a longer run.

Go urban exploring

Whanganui’s CBD has plenty of nooks and crannies to explore. Pukenamu Queen’s Park, Te Tuaiwi (The Spine) shared pathway, alleyways and service lanes ... the rest is up to you to find.

Weave your way through the streets like an urban explorer, taking as many detours off the main streets as you can. You’ll see the city in a completely different way.

Cooks Gardens

What a privilege it is to have an international-class running track open to runners of all abilities in the heart of Whanganui. The track is great for interval training and to test where you’re at pace-wise.

You get to run the hallowed turf trodden by some of the world’s best runners. You’ll also have the statue of legendary New Zealand runner Peter Snell watching over you. A 23-year-old Snell broke the world mile record at Cooks Gardens (3 minutes 54.4s) in 1962.

Cooks Classic athletics meet at Cooks Gardens. Photo / NZME

Whether you’re aiming for similar feats or to complete a lap, you’ll be following in the footsteps of a great.

Cooks Gardens is the home of Athletics Whanganui.

The two towers

Standing side by side to the east of the Whanganui River are the suburbs of Durie Hill and Bastia Hill, both offering great hill runs.

Climb the Durie Hill steps all the way to the tower for a real workout. Alternatively, you can also find your way there via Taylor St and Hipango Tce, or up Portal St via a couple of pedestrian paths.

Bastia Hill in Whanganui. Can you reach the tower? Photo / Bevan Conley

Bastia Hill is another great climb that you can do via a loop. Head up via Mt View Rd or Wairere Rd to the tower and then roll back down through Georgetti Rd.

If you’re really keen, try knocking off both in one go.

Victoria Park

Victoria Park is a fantastic place to base a run from and just happens to be the home of the Wanganui Harrier Club clubrooms. Sitting at the top of St John’s Hill, you can take your run in any direction you choose. Just know most ways you go you’ll end up with a climb to finish.

Head out towards Rotokawau Virginia Lake, down to town or out towards Springvale.

When you’re ready to come back, you can pick from the gentle climb up Peakes Rd from Springvale, the short, sharp and straight climb up Parsons St, the slow grind up Great North Rd, or you can tackle the zigzag path from London St and get it over and done with quickly ... but painfully.

Beaches

Kick off your shoes and try out some beach running. Sand running is a great alternate run to boost your strength. On a good day at low tide, you can run all the way from Castlecliff Beach to Kai Iwi Beach.

