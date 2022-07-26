Some of the Amdram Starlets who competed in Palmerston North earlier this month are: back row on stage - Hazel Paterson, Maia Ryan-Davis, Hannon Hill, Emily Paterson, Zoe Rapson. Front Row - Ben Ross, Zoe Toy, Dean Peterson, Brianna Palmer.

At the recent Manawatu Performing Arts Society 99th Speech and Drama Competitions, Whanganui's Amdram Starlets excelled, bringing home a swag of trophies.

"This is our second year competing in Palmerston North," says Starlets tutor Melissa Hawkins. The first year they dipped their toes in the water, liked it and "found Palmy was a really good fit for us," says Melissa. Competitors come from all over the Manawatu, Rangitikei and Whanganui region.

"We've got our poems, characterisations and stuff that we've learnt so that we can perform," says 10-year-old Zoe Toy.

"There are different classes that you can enter: all sorts of things where you are in costume, out of costume, memorising stuff, reading things ... you choose what you want to do, practise, and you go there, perform ... it's great," says Brianna Palmer, 16.

"And you can choose your own poem or characterisation, or you can do what the adjudicator chooses for you to do," says Dean Peterson.

For sight reading, as chosen by the judges, the contestants have 30 seconds to prepare.

"Same with improv," says Dean.

"They do improvised mime, impromptu talks and speeches ... " says Melissa. "We brought home 31 first place trophies." Amdram Starlets Youth Performing Arts Team sent 24 contestants to the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North for the competitions. "They all placed in one category or another. One of our girls was runner-up in the Under 9 Championship; Dean won the 9 and under 11 Championship, with Zoe as his runner-up; then we had Sienna and Danielle Taylor Moore, the twins, take out the 13 and under 15 section; then Brianna was runner-up over 15. They were really hard classes, and the talent that comes is just insane. It's so competitive.

"I'm super proud of them all."

"It was nerve-wracking but also fun to do," says Dean.

"It was scary when you were in the wings, but once you were on stage you were having fun," says Zoe.

"I did it last year, so this time I came back and felt a lot more confident," says Brianna.

"Next year we're looking at more kids, entering more classes," says Melissa. "It was Zoe's first year so next year I know she's going to be more confident to enter into more sections."

She says the youngest Starlet in the competitions was eight and the oldest 16.

"Because they have so many competitors they have two stages running through Saturday morning," says Melissa. "And it's two full days of competition."

The event was held over the weekend of July 9 to 10 and this year's adjudicators came from Hastings and Palmerston North.

"Anyone can watch, anyone can go and support and they don't have to pay." Melissa says the audience was well attended throughout the competition, with Saturday night especially popular. "The final session, with prizegiving, is the group improv as well — we had 17 in group improv, which is really exciting."

Melissa says because Starlets learn as a group, when they have to perform in a group they already know each other and are comfortable in each other's company. It's very much like a big family.

"Once a Starlet, always a Starlet," she says.

Amdram Starlets programmes run throughout the year through school terms, with holiday programmes an added extra. Melissa has been running Starlets for nine years but it began in the 1980s. It was Melissa who introduced the holiday programmes. Starlets is very popular. "We could probably fill three to four more classes, and the holiday programme books out in January."