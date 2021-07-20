Stan Walker to perform new set in Whanganui as part of 'All In' tour

Stan Walker is set to perform at the Whanganui War Memorial centre in September, as part of his 'All In' tour. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kiwi singer-songwriter Stan Walker is returning to the stage, announcing a nine-date New Zealand tour, including a performance in his new hometown of Whanganui.

The Australian Idol winner has also announced a new studio album, All In - his first album in over five years.

Walker will perform at Whanganui's War Memorial Centre on Friday, September 24, promising to bring a show audiences haven't witnessed before.

"Excited for a whole new show. New music, new everything. Just can't wait to get back on stage," Walker said on social media.

Joining Walker will be a lineup of all-Māori artists, including Kings, Louis Baker, Hamo Dell and Crete.

Walker previously performed at the same venue in Whanganui just eight months ago as part of his nationwide tour for his autobiography Impossible: My Story.

Whanganui is the smallest centre of the nine cities the tour is visiting.

"I enjoy the change of pace [in Whanganui], and my partner's whānau is here and I've got some whānau out at Rātana Pā, so I'm really enjoying it," Walker told the Chronicle during an interview last November.

In December, Walker became engaged to Tyson, announcing their engagement on social media.

Tickets to the show go on sale on July 21 at stanwalker.net.