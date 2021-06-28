Stairway of Tāne steps provide spectacular Manawatū River views

Wanganui Tramping Club members on the Stairway of Tane in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

While the Wanganui Tramping Club visits many bush and mountain areas, it doesn't turn up its nose at walkways in urban areas. New Plymouth, which has many delightful walkways, has been a frequent venue over the years and the club gained a fresh appreciation of Palmerston North on a recent visit. A walk of some five hours took the Wednesday group through a maze of walkways in the vicinity of Massey University.

The trampers were particularly impressed by Te Arapiki a Tane, the Stairway of Tāne, two sets of steps that provide spectacular views of the Manawatū River. The steps up and down the hill are formed out of what used to be the Anzac Cliffs. One set of 222 steps goes down from the observatory at Te Motu o Poutoa-Anzac Park, and 200m upstream, another 189 steps lead back up to Vaucluse Heights.

Their name honours the traditional Māori creation story of Tāne Mahuta, the god of the forest who separated Ranginui the sky father and earth mother Papatuanuku then climbed to the heavens to bring down the baskets of knowledge.

The steps were discovered by members of the public but scouring posed a safety problem, and the developers closed them for repairs. At that stage the steps were on private property. They have since been repaired, their design is up to DoC standards and they are part of a city reserve, having been vested in the city council. They opened to the public in 2018.

The club's full programme for July is:

Sat-Sun 3-4, Trains Hut, leader Brian

Sat or Sun 10 or 11, Mangatepopo Hut, Terry

Sat 17, club dinner, leader Esther

Sun 18, Parihauhau, leaders Allan and Graham

Sat-Sun 24-25, Rangipo Hut, leader Shane

Sat-Sun 31-Aug 1, Snowcraft course, leader Mike

Sat or Sun 31 or Aug 1, Blue Range Hut, leader Adrian

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara, phone 348 9149, or Dorothy, phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on July 8 and 22 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on July 15 and 29. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at the Veandercross Lounge at the racecourse at 7.30pm will feature an e-night for members, explaining aspects of the internet, including banking, now that cheques are unacceptable. All welcome.