The St John Whanganui book sale takes place this week. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to books, the St John Whanganui book sale has something to delight every reader, says book sale co-ordinator Jenny Burkett.

"We have trillions of books for sale, our pile is never-ending. People are so kind with their donations."

She says with the Covid-19 lockdowns, the donations they received skyrocketed.

"Everyone took the time in isolation to clear out their bookshelves. On a Monday a team sort through the donations, price them and then sort them for the sale."

The books cover a variety of genres and are suited for children right up to adult readers.

"We have so many books here. There is sure to be something to suit everyone's taste."

For people looking for a new puzzle to complete, the team also have received many donations.

"We make up the puzzles before the book sale to ensure we're selling puzzles with all the needed pieces."

To sort through the donations and run the book sale, there is a team of 40 volunteers who sort and assist from collecting the books, to running the sale.

"We have a lovely team of volunteers who work so hard to ensure the book sale is successful every year."

Running since 1990, the St John Whanganui book sale is a fundraiser for the organisation.

"The money raised is spent right here in Whanganui so we can keep our organisation in great shape to allow us to continue helping the community."

The community supports the book sale every year, she says.

"We're so thankful for the people who come to the sale. They're a lovely bunch of people who always come back each year and are excited for the sale."

This year, however, the book sale will support the St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital.

"The funds raised from this book sale and our white elephant book sale will help that hospital. When people buy books from the sale they will be helping people in need."

The Details:

What: St John Whanganui annual book sale.

When: October 13 and 14, 10am-6pm, and October 15, 10am-4pm.

Where: 25 Tawa St, Whanganui.