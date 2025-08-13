Potter kicked off the tournament with a five-set win over his opponent before the rest of the team cruised to 3-0 victories in their first matches.

Another dominant display the following day against Browns Bay booked their place in the final.

Darlington said it was a great achievement to be able to repeat last year’s success and win another title.

“It was pretty cool to back it up, really, it was pretty good. It’s the same team that we had last year, the order just swapped a little bit at three and four with me and Matt Ratcliffe but, other than that, we went through unbeaten again,” he said.

Darlington, Ratcliffe and Anneka Weterman have been selected for the Squash Central New Zealand Masters Nationals Team to compete in Nelson in October.

Nation will play in the New Zealand Inter-District Team Championships on August 15-16, with Darlington to coach him.

Darlington said there was an abundance of squash talent in Whanganui, which drove players to be better.

“We’ve got a little hot spot of squash players here with all of us and we’ve got a couple of youngsters like Maximus Mathews and my boy Thor Darlington,” he said.

“There’s a decent amount of players, there’s always competition amongst each other which lifts our level, obviously.”

Mathews has just returned from the World Squash Junior Championships in Egypt.

Mathews and Thor Darlington are preparing for the New Zealand Inter-District Junior Team Championships in September, with Kent Darlington and Tuffin coaching them.

The Whanganui third team claimed the Special Plate title at the championships after beating Red Beach 3-1 on the final day.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.