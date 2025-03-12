She said the award was her proudest personal moment in the sport.

“It’s kind of hard to beat, really,” she said.

Central Squash secretary Pauline Chapman said the award was thoroughly deserved.

“She does so much work for Central Squash, she does all our media and she is such a positive impact on the whole organisation,” Chapman said.

“She does heaps, gives so much of herself and her time; she always has tonnes of enthusiasm for everything.”

Weterman took up squash when she was 12 after seeing a squash facility being built in her community.

She used to scooter to and from the Sunday junior games. She then got involved in squash committees and volunteering when she was 17.

Weterman plays for the Whanganui Squash Club and is the club captain. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

After moving to Whanganui, she took up a club captain role at Whanganui Squash Club and a role on the committee for Central Squash.

“It has just been meeting people and having conversations along the way which has led to opportunities that I just haven’t said no to,” Weterman said.

“I don’t tend to say no to a lot of things because you just don’t know what opportunities will come out of it and the cool experiences you’ll get out of it - that has always been my philosophy.”

She said her motivation to stay involved is thanks to the people.

“The squash community is very much a family, people are super welcoming.

“It’s one of those equaliser sports; it doesn’t matter what you do for a day job or where your life is taking you - it is such a supportive and welcoming community.

“If it wasn’t for the people, it definitely wouldn’t have the same appeal.”

Whanganui Squash Club was also nominated for club of the year. Weterman said that was because of a great season.

“We had a pretty massive year last year so it was nice to be recognised.”

Weterman said that the game of squash is growing in Whanganui and in the Central District.

Joelle King for New Zealand at the 2022 squash Nations Cup. Photo / Photosport

Central Squash ran a four-week female programme and regularly had around 25 women keen to give the sport a go and, as a result, a few signed up to play.

Weterman said that the game is growing nationally too.

“It is gaining traction, and even looking at the NZ Open that I was at in Christchurch, it was the biggest audience ever for a squash tournament in New Zealand because there were 1200 people sitting in the theatre watching the finals - which is massive,” she said.

“It comes down to the clubs and what you can do to push and draw people in. People are interested in seeing what it is all about and giving it a go.”







