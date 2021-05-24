Sport Whanganui: Lighter, happier and healthier

Green Prescription Client: I'm a mum of four. Work and my children, and their commitments, means we have a demanding schedule.

My husband works long hours and coaches sports too. Life is great, and even more so since I started making my wellbeing a priority in 2020.

I hope sharing my story will help someone else begin their own journey.

I'd been heavily overweight for almost four years and had gradually gained weight each year. This had become my life.

I began to accept my body and weight; this was and is my future. I began to give away clothes I could no longer fit because they were too small. The reality of losing weight or being able to became a distant thought.

As much as I disliked my reflection and all the pain and discomfort of my weight, I'd accepted it. I accepted I weighed 134.7 kilograms.

I just couldn't find the time; I was far too busy being a mum. I had an unmeasurable list of excuses: now wasn't a good time for me, it'll cost too much, I'll start on the first of next month (said this one almost every month for years!) when things aren't so stressful.

There was always an excuse.

On February 10, 2020, after receiving my Green Prescription letter and attending my appointment with Deb at Sport Whanganui, I made the decision to do something about my weight.

This became the day I made changes to my diet and introduced regular exercise into my life. I haven't looked back since.

Deb Byers at Sport Whanganui has become one of my biggest fans and supporters throughout my journey. Having Deb check in with me regularly and getting recorded weigh-ins has been a secret weapon.

Deb has helped keep me honest and motivated. Someone to answer to and keep me in check, in a lovely way. Deb also gives me endless tips and easily accessible advice as well as encouragement. I owe Deb a lot and I am very grateful. Thanks Deb x.

I hope sharing my story will help someone else begin their own journey. My life is busy … still! This time though, I'm 49.3kg lighter, keeping up and thriving. I enjoy running, I enjoy working out and training. I can be busy and look after myself. If I can do this anyone can! You just need to begin, with no intention of turning back.

Getting fit for health, for life.

